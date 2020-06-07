12 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two members of active gang and recovered twelve stolen motorcycles from their possession, police spokesman said here on Sunday.

During course of action, Waris Khan police successfully arrested two member of "Tauqeer gang" operating in different localities and the members were identified Tauqeer Mughal and Shahbaz Ali who were involved in committing dozens of robberies while police have recovered twelve stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.