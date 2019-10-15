12 students of Universities to visit China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 12 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan would visit China as part of a Pakistani youth delegation during 6 to 12 November,2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 12 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan would visit China as part of a Pakistani youth delegation during 6 to 12 November,2019.

According to a letter issued from Prime Minister's Office Islamabad,18 students were selected from various universities of the Punjab after a rigorous scrutiny based on their academic performance.Vice Chancellor of both the universities Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing opportunity to IUB and KFUEIT students to be part of an outstanding international delegation which would surely boost their talent and inspire thousands of students from Southern Punjab region.