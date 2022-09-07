12 suspects arrested

The District City Police on Wednesday claimed to arrest 12 alleged accused and recover weapons, motorcycles, hashish and crystal from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The District City Police on Wednesday claimed to arrest 12 alleged accused and recover weapons, motorcycles, hashish and crystal from their possession.

The accused were arrested from the limits of Napier, Kalri, Kalakot and Chakiwara police stations, said a spokesperson of the District City Police.

One 30-bore pistol with rounds, a stolen motorcycle, over five kilograms of hashish, 145 grams of crystal, 80 gambling slips and Rs 6000 were also recovered from the accused.

The arrested accused are identified as Muhammad Zahid, Shahid Javed, Salman, Ahmed Nawaz, Mahmood Hussain, Umeer, Waseem, Noor Muhammad, Muhammad Shakir, Adnan, Sohail Shehzad and Abdul Qadeer.

The police have registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.