12 Suspects Arrested During Grand Operation In Tarnol

Published February 01, 2022 | 08:45 PM

As many as 12 suspects were taken into custody by the capital police and 20 motorbikes without document were shifted to police station during a massive search and combing operation conducted in limits of Tarnol police station

A search operation was conducted in various area of Tarnol on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Tassawar Iqbal, a news release on Tuesday said.

During the operation 12 suspects were shifted to police station for verification while one was release later. Some 70 houses, 25 shops and 110 persons were searched; 20 motorbikes without document were shifted to police station.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals. Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.

