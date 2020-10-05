UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Suspects Arrested, Illicit Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

12 suspects arrested, illicit weapons recovered

Sahianwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 suspects during search operation and recovered illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Sahianwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 suspects during search operation and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

The police teams on the special direction of City Police Officer Faisalabad conducted search operation in Chak No.

44-JB and checked people of the area through biometric verification.

The police arrested 12 suspects and recovered 9 guns, a Kalashnikov, two rifles, 2 pistols and a repeater gun from their possession.

The suspects were also locked behind bars and furtherinvestigation was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police From

Recent Stories

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

9 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

54 minutes ago

S.Leone schools reopen six months after virus shut ..

45 seconds ago

Arrangements for Chehlum processions reviewed

46 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 05 Oct 2020

48 seconds ago

SU's urban forestry to help lower temperature in c ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.