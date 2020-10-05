12 suspects arrested, illicit weapons recovered

Sahianwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 suspects during search operation and recovered illicit weapons from their possession

The police teams on the special direction of City Police Officer Faisalabad conducted search operation in Chak No.

44-JB and checked people of the area through biometric verification.

The police arrested 12 suspects and recovered 9 guns, a Kalashnikov, two rifles, 2 pistols and a repeater gun from their possession.

The suspects were also locked behind bars and furtherinvestigation was underway.