Open Menu

12 Suspects Arrested In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 07:27 PM

12 suspects arrested in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur police have taken at least 12 suspects into custody and recovered liquor, narcotics, and weapons from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Bahawalpur police have taken at least 12 suspects into custody and recovered liquor, narcotics, and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Saturday that on the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur, teams of several police stations were constituted to conduct raids at dens to arrest suspects indulged in bad practices and crimes.

“The police teams of several police stations including PS Kotwali, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Uch Sharif and PS Qaimpur conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers. The police recovered 275 liters of liquor and one liquor factory from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Shafqat, Safdar, Bilal, Asad and Mamtaz.

In another action, police stations including Uch, Yazman and Hasilpur have arrested three drug pushers recognized as Gulzar, Irshad, and Asghar. The police have recovered over one kilogram of hashish and 520 grams of heroin from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the police teams of PS Bahawalpur, PS Musafirkhana, PS Uch and PS Sadar have taken four accused into custody and recovered three pistols and one revolver from the possession of the suspects. The accused were recognized as Hasnain, Rehan, Aijaz and Sohaib.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Hasilpur Yazman From

Recent Stories

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

7 minutes ago
 US academics call on Punjab governor

US academics call on Punjab governor

8 minutes ago
 77,000 kites confiscated this year

77,000 kites confiscated this year

8 minutes ago
 Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

8 minutes ago
 AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage syst ..

AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

9 minutes ago
 UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

9 minutes ago
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

9 minutes ago
 PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

30 minutes ago
 Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

15 minutes ago
 What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

15 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convoca ..

Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation

15 minutes ago
 Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not holl ..

Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan