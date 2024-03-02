12 suspects arrested in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur police have taken at least 12 suspects into custody and recovered liquor, narcotics, and weapons from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Bahawalpur police have taken at least 12 suspects into custody and recovered liquor, narcotics, and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Saturday that on the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur, teams of several police stations were constituted to conduct raids at dens to arrest suspects indulged in bad practices and crimes.

“The police teams of several police stations including PS Kotwali, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Uch Sharif and PS Qaimpur conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers. The police recovered 275 liters of liquor and one liquor factory from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Shafqat, Safdar, Bilal, Asad and Mamtaz.

In another action, police stations including Uch, Yazman and Hasilpur have arrested three drug pushers recognized as Gulzar, Irshad, and Asghar. The police have recovered over one kilogram of hashish and 520 grams of heroin from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the police teams of PS Bahawalpur, PS Musafirkhana, PS Uch and PS Sadar have taken four accused into custody and recovered three pistols and one revolver from the possession of the suspects. The accused were recognized as Hasnain, Rehan, Aijaz and Sohaib.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was in process.