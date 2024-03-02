12 Suspects Arrested In Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Bahawalpur police have taken at least 12 suspects into custody and recovered liquor, narcotics, and weapons from their possession
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Bahawalpur police have taken at least 12 suspects into custody and recovered liquor, narcotics, and weapons from their possession.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Saturday that on the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur, teams of several police stations were constituted to conduct raids at dens to arrest suspects indulged in bad practices and crimes.
“The police teams of several police stations including PS Kotwali, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Uch Sharif and PS Qaimpur conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers. The police recovered 275 liters of liquor and one liquor factory from the possession of the accused.
The suspects were identified as Shafqat, Safdar, Bilal, Asad and Mamtaz.
In another action, police stations including Uch, Yazman and Hasilpur have arrested three drug pushers recognized as Gulzar, Irshad, and Asghar. The police have recovered over one kilogram of hashish and 520 grams of heroin from the possession of the suspects.
Meanwhile, the police teams of PS Bahawalpur, PS Musafirkhana, PS Uch and PS Sadar have taken four accused into custody and recovered three pistols and one revolver from the possession of the suspects. The accused were recognized as Hasnain, Rehan, Aijaz and Sohaib.
The police have registered separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was in process.
Recent Stories
Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral
US academics call on Punjab governor
77,000 kites confiscated this year
Rain to have salutary impact on wheat
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila
What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US academics call on Punjab governor8 minutes ago
-
77,000 kites confiscated this year8 minutes ago
-
Rain to have salutary impact on wheat8 minutes ago
-
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water9 minutes ago
-
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city9 minutes ago
-
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival30 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila15 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation15 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma15 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews vast opportunities for domestic, foreign investment in KP-BoIT15 minutes ago
-
Steps to control inflation, food items to be ensured on govt rates9 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 averts major tragedy9 minutes ago