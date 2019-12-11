UrduPoint.com
12 Suspects Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered In Hangu

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:47 PM

12 suspects held; arms, drugs recovered in Hangu

The district police in a crackdown against criminals and aerial firing Wednesday held 12 suspects and recovered a huge cache of arms and drugs from their possession

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : The district police in a crackdown against criminals and aerial firing Wednesday held 12 suspects and recovered a huge cache of arms and drugs from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Police Stations City, Saddar, Doabba and Tall conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and took 3 AK-47 guns, 1 pistols, dozens of cartridges of different bores, 740 grams hashish and 5191 handmade bomb.

DPO Shahid Ahmed Khan appreciated the successful operation of the police teams and directed to beef up crackdown against aerial firing.

