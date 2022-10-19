12 suspects held, narcotics, liquor seized

The police intensified operations against drug dealers and arrested 12 accused from different areas and recovered heroin, hashish, ice, mainpuri and other prohibited items from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The police intensified operations against drug dealers and arrested 12 accused from different areas and recovered heroin, hashish, ice, mainpuri and other prohibited items from their possession.

According to the spokesman, on the direction of SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the operation against drug trade has been accelerated in the limits of various police stations across the district.

The police arrested 4 suspects including a woman and recovered heroin, hashish and ice from their possession.

The police arrested Samina Magsi and Shoaib Magsi with hashish and heroin while from another area Irfan Bhatti and Akbar Jamot were arrested with ice, the spokesperson said.

A-Section police also arrested suspects Shoaib, Muhammad Ali and Zeeshan and recovered 3 bottles of liquor from their possession.

The Husri police have arrested 2 mainpuri suppliers in the raid, the spokesman said.

During the police operation in the Tando Jam area, 2 suspects were arrested and 1 kg and 10 grams of hashish and 10 liters of raw liquor were recovered from their possession.