(@FahadShabbir)

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 12 suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a worker in a marriage hall Pattoki

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 12 suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a worker in a marriage hall Pattoki.

Talking to the media, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that last night, some guests of a marriage party allegedly tortured to death Ashraf.

Police teams conducted raids in Kanganpur, Pattoki and Sarai Mughal and arrested twelve accused.

He said that evidence had been collected and real causes of the death would be ascertained in the light of forensic report.

The accused were being identified with the help of CCTV cameras, he added.