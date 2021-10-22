12 teams formed to supervise vaccination process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration has constituted 12 joint monitoring teams to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime

The teams would inspect vaccination status of staff and passengers at entry and exit points of motorway. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that each team would consist of five members including representative of district administration, district police, National Highways, district health authority and representative of media.

Giving details about the terms of references, he said that the teams will check/inspect all types of transport at entry/exit points, toll plazas and interchanges on motorway with minimum inconvenience to remaining transport.

He said that non-vaccinated vehicle staff/passengers should be offloaded and vaccinated on-the-spot through mobile vaccination team. He asked the CEO Health to ensure provision of the requisite report regarding number of vehicles checked and persons vaccinated along with pictorial evidence to DC office daily before 4 p.m.