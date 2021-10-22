UrduPoint.com

12 Teams Formed To Supervise Vaccination Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:42 PM

12 teams formed to supervise vaccination process

The district administration has constituted 12 joint monitoring teams to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has constituted 12 joint monitoring teams to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

The teams would inspect vaccination status of staff and passengers at entry and exit points of motorway. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that each team would consist of five members including representative of district administration, district police, National Highways, district health authority and representative of media.

Giving details about the terms of references, he said that the teams will check/inspect all types of transport at entry/exit points, toll plazas and interchanges on motorway with minimum inconvenience to remaining transport.

He said that non-vaccinated vehicle staff/passengers should be offloaded and vaccinated on-the-spot through mobile vaccination team. He asked the CEO Health to ensure provision of the requisite report regarding number of vehicles checked and persons vaccinated along with pictorial evidence to DC office daily before 4 p.m.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Mobile Vehicles Vehicle Media All P

Recent Stories

Uplift schemes worth Rs 19.204b approved

Uplift schemes worth Rs 19.204b approved

37 seconds ago
 Pak-India T20 World Cup match to be displayed on b ..

Pak-India T20 World Cup match to be displayed on big screens in Karachi: Adminis ..

38 seconds ago
 Trump's Social Network Hacked Ahead of Launch - Re ..

Trump's Social Network Hacked Ahead of Launch - Reports

40 seconds ago
 England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022

England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022

3 minutes ago
 HMC Anti-Malaria Departments claim UC wise effecti ..

HMC Anti-Malaria Departments claim UC wise effective fumigation against dengue

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed tours country pavilions at Expo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed tours country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.