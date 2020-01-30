12 Tehsildars of Hazara region transferred

Following the directives of Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul Islam, 12 Tehsildar has been transferred with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Following the directives of Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul Islam, 12 Tehsildar has been transferred with immediate effect.

The transferred officers have either completed their tenure or posted in native areas. Tehsildars Imtiaz Zahid has been transferred from Haripur to Pakhal, Sabir Shah from Pakhal to Haripur, Mubarak Ahmed from Oghi to Darband and Anwar Zeb from Darband to Oghi.

Tehsildar Sherdil from Tehsil Dassu to Battagram while Raja Tasawar from Ghazi to Kohistan, Muhammad Fayaz from Abbottabad to Haripur.

Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam while chairing Revenue meeting of last quarter of 2019 last week directed all deputy commissioners of the region to immediately transfer Patwaris those are posted in their native areas or any other seat from two consecutive years to ease the access of masses to the services and eradication of corruption. To cope with the menace of corruption, he said any Tehsildar and Patwari in Patwar Circles and Tehsils who has completed tenure must be transferred to other places and corruption would not be tolerated.