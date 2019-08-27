UrduPoint.com
12 Terrorists Killed In Joint Operations: RPO

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:39 PM

12 terrorists killed in joint operations: RPO

The Regional Police Officer Captain (R) Feroz Shah Tuesday said that in joint operations against terrorists and miscreants, the police and Pak Army killed 12 terrorists who were involved in various terrorist activities including attacks on security forces

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : The Regional Police Officer Captain (R) Feroz Shah Tuesday said that in joint operations against terrorists and miscreants, the police and Pak Army killed 12 terrorists who were involved in various terrorist activities including attacks on security forces.

Addressing a high level meeting to review security arrangements here at his office, he said that the terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist attacks during the month of Muharram and operations were carried out on strong intelligence reports.

The meeting was attended by attended by elders, Ulemas of Shia, Sunni sects, Commissioner Dera Division Javed Khan Marwat, MPA Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoob, Station Commander Dera Shamraiz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dera M Omair and high police officers.

The RPO briefed the meeting about security measures to be put in place during the Holy month of Muharram and said that overall 6922 police officers and officials would perform Muharram duty.

On the occasion, Station Commander Dera Shamraiz Khan assured full support of Pak Army in peaceful observance of Muharram processions and Majalis.

He appealed both the Shia and Sunni Ulema, elders and notables to cooperation with district administration in maintaining law and order during holy month of Muharram and remain vigilant to foil nefarious designs of anti state elements.

