12 thousand people benefited from Police Khidmat Markaz

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken for better public service delivery.

Police services are being provided to the citizens with modern facilities in the Police Khidmat Markaz. More than 12 thousand people benefited from the Police Khidmat Markaz in the month of February. During the last month, 4167 learner permits, 1626 learner permit renewals and 4941 driving licenses were issued. 28 international driving licenses were issued in the last month of February. In the month of February, 579 police verifications and 444 police character certificates were issued.

108 rental registrations, 8 vehicle verifications, 67 missing reports were registered. mobile phone verification, employee verification and other police services were provided. Police Khidmat Markazes Bhawana, Chenab Nagar, Kandiwal, Lalian are also striving to serve the citizens. DPO Abdullah Ahmed has said that 15 different facilities are being provided to the citizens under one-window operation in the Police Khidmat Markaz. Citizens are being provided timely guidance and facilities in the Police Khidmat Markaz according to modern requirements.