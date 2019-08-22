UrduPoint.com
12 Touts Arrested In Excise And Taxation Office (ETO) Vicinity

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:15 PM

12 touts arrested in Excise and Taxation office (ETO) vicinity

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) in a crackdown against touts arrested 12 persons from the vicinity of Excise and Taxation office (ETO), an ICTA spokesman on Thursday said

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmed along with Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat paid surprise visit at ETO, following citizen's complaints against self-made agents who minted money off the public in lieu of helping them.

While contacted, Director Excise and Taxation, Bilal Azam said, he had already directed all the officials to ensure the transparency in their work.

He appealed the visitors to lodge complaints against the black-sheep of the department, so the legal actions could be initiated against the culprits.

"A vigilance cell was also working to monitor the situation outside and inside the department", he said.

