12 Touts Arrested Outside Excise Department

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner, Nehal Abdullah led a crackdown at industrial area, arresting 12 touts operating outside the Excise Department, Islamabad.

The suspects were immediately taken into custody as part of an ongoing effort to eliminate unauthorized intermediaries.

The operation targeted individuals allegedly engaged in illegal activities near the department's premises, signaling a strict approach to maintaining administrative integrity and preventing corruption.

Officials transferred the arrested touts to the appropriate legal processing.

