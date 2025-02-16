12 truckloads of encroached goods seized in anti-encroachment operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The district administration seized 12 truckloads of confiscated goods, sealed several properties, and registered cases against violators in a series of anti-encroachment operations across Lahore.

According to a spokesperson, efforts are ongoing to clear encroachments from Dharampura Bazaar, where multiple shops have been sealed, and arrests made in cases of resistance.

The operation, led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Fatima Arshad, targeted Makkah Colony, where eight truckloads of goods were seized, and illegal structures were demolished. As a result of the district administration’s strict actions, both Saddar Bazaar and Sagar Road have been fully cleared of encroachments.

On Infantry Road, two truckloads of encroached goods were confiscated, and several shops were sealed. Additionally, a nighttime inspection on Allama Iqbal Road led to the sealing of 11 shops, further showcasing the administration's firm stance against illegal encroachments.

A joint operation on Bedian Road also resulted in the seizure of two truckloads of goods and the sealing of several shops. The anti-encroachment drive at Bhatti Chowk led to the confiscation of a large quantity of illegally placed items.

In response to these operations, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure immediate cleanliness of the affected areas. The DC also reviewed sanitation conditions in Tehsil Cantt and visited Dharampura Nehar Rehri Point to enforce proper pricing regulations and organize street vendors.

Furthermore, AC Cantt inspected the Government High school Islamia Cantt, finding the arrangements to be satisfactory. During a visit to the Punjab Socio-Economic Center in UC-193 Bengali, the DC confirmed that the registration process is progressing smoothly.