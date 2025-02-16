Open Menu

12 Truckloads Of Encroached Goods Seized In Anti-encroachment Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM

12 truckloads of encroached goods seized in anti-encroachment operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The district administration seized 12 truckloads of confiscated goods, sealed several properties, and registered cases against violators in a series of anti-encroachment operations across Lahore.

According to a spokesperson, efforts are ongoing to clear encroachments from Dharampura Bazaar, where multiple shops have been sealed, and arrests made in cases of resistance.

The operation, led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Fatima Arshad, targeted Makkah Colony, where eight truckloads of goods were seized, and illegal structures were demolished. As a result of the district administration’s strict actions, both Saddar Bazaar and Sagar Road have been fully cleared of encroachments.

On Infantry Road, two truckloads of encroached goods were confiscated, and several shops were sealed. Additionally, a nighttime inspection on Allama Iqbal Road led to the sealing of 11 shops, further showcasing the administration's firm stance against illegal encroachments.

A joint operation on Bedian Road also resulted in the seizure of two truckloads of goods and the sealing of several shops. The anti-encroachment drive at Bhatti Chowk led to the confiscation of a large quantity of illegally placed items.

In response to these operations, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure immediate cleanliness of the affected areas. The DC also reviewed sanitation conditions in Tehsil Cantt and visited Dharampura Nehar Rehri Point to enforce proper pricing regulations and organize street vendors.

Furthermore, AC Cantt inspected the Government High school Islamia Cantt, finding the arrangements to be satisfactory. During a visit to the Punjab Socio-Economic Center in UC-193 Bengali, the DC confirmed that the registration process is progressing smoothly.

Recent Stories

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to esta ..

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

2 hours ago
 Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

3 hours ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

3 hours ago
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

4 hours ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

4 hours ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime ..

UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

5 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan