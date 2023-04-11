12 truckloads of wheat flour seized

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration and food department on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat flour from the Bahawalpur district through the Cholistan area.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa, 12 trucks carrying 380 tonnes of wheat flour were seized and handed over to the food department.

"The illegal movement of wheat is strictly banned and legal action will be taken against violators," the DC said.