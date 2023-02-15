UrduPoint.com

12 Trucks Of 5000 Quilts Dispatched To PDMA For Quake Victims Of Turkiye, Syria

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 08:26 PM

12 trucks of 5000 quilts dispatched to PDMA for quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

District Administration in collaboration with local philanthropists has dispatched 12 trucks loaded with more than 5000 new quilts for earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :District Administration in collaboration with local philanthropists has dispatched 12 trucks loaded with more than 5000 new quilts for earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed flanked by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar sent the relief items from Iqbal Stadium to Punjab Disaster Management Authority PDMA Lahore from where these would be dispatched to Turkiye and Syria through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

On this occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that people of Faisalabad donated generously for help of quake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

In first phase, new quilts were dispatched whereas financial aid was also being collected which would be sent in next phase.

She also checked quality of the quilts and prayed for early recovery and rehabilitation of quake affectees in Turkiye and Syria.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisal Sultan, Caretaker Iqbal Stadium Naveed Nazir, In-charge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq and other officers were also present.

