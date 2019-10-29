12 uplift schemes approved for Sahiwal division

(@FahadShabbir)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman, in a meeting held here on Tuesday, reviewed Phase-II of 'Neya Pakistan Manzalain Assan Programme' for Sahiwal division.

The meeting approved 12 uplift schemes worth Rs31.4 million in Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan districts of the division.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal, Dr Ehtisham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryyam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan Ahmad Kamal Maan, Director Development Hafiz Anees-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director development Imran Khan and officers of departments concerned participated in the meeting.

The meeting approved five schemes worth Rs31 crore 40 lakh for Sahiwal district, 4 schemes worth Rs43 crore, 24 lakh for Okara district and three schemes worth Rs 39 crore 84 lakh for Pakpattan district.

The commissioner, addressing the meeting, said that provision of all basic facilities in rural areas was a priority of the provincial government.