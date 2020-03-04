UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Vehicles Impounded For Overcharging, Overloading In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

12 vehicles impounded for overcharging, overloading in Faisalabad

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 12 vehicles for overcharging, overloading and using of unapproved gas cylinders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 12 vehicles for overcharging, overloading and using of unapproved gas cylinders.

RTA spokesman said on Wednesday that RTA teams checked public transport vehicles and challaned of 38 vehicles for not displaying fare chart.

The teams also impounded 12 vehicles on the charge of overloading, overcharging and using approved gas cylinders and imposed a total fine of Rs 44,500 on violators during past 12 hours, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles RTA Gas

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

6 minutes ago

ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and ..

6 minutes ago

Talks to promote UAE-Pakistan collaboration on hou ..

21 minutes ago

Insights into new airport security technologies wi ..

21 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing GPSSA Direc ..

36 minutes ago

Communication for the public has been at the heart ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.