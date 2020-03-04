12 vehicles impounded for overcharging, overloading in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 12 vehicles for overcharging, overloading and using of unapproved gas cylinders.

RTA spokesman said on Wednesday that RTA teams checked public transport vehicles and challaned of 38 vehicles for not displaying fare chart.

The teams also impounded 12 vehicles on the charge of overloading, overcharging and using approved gas cylinders and imposed a total fine of Rs 44,500 on violators during past 12 hours, he added.