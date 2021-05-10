12 vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain has impounded 12 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs.30,000 on charge of violating anti-coronavirus SOPs.

A spokesman of local administration said that Secretary RTA checked public transport at various transport stands and roads and found transporters violating anti-coronavirus SOPs.

Therefore, he took notice over these violations and impounded 12 vehicles.

He also imposed fine of Rs.30,000 by conducting challans of the violators and warned the drivers that their driving licenses and route permits would be cancelled if they again violate the law.