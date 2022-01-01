UrduPoint.com

12 Violators Fined Over Polluting Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 09:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 12 violators were handed down with a fine of Rs 106,000 on the charge of polluting environment here on Saturday.

Spokesman of local administration said that the teams of district government during anti-pollution campaign conducted surprise inspections and found 6 brick kilnsand 6 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke direct in the air and polluting environment.

Therefore, the teams of district administration imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on kiln owners and Rs.6,000 on the vehicles, he added.

