12 wanted accused arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :District City Police Karachi have arrested 12 wanted accused during various operations in its jurisdiction here.

The accused include eight alleged drug dealers and four gutka/mawa suppliers, said a spokesperson of District City Police Karachi on Tuesday.

The drug peddlers were arrested from the limits of Kalakot, Baghdadi, Kalri, Risala and Methadar police stations.

Gatka/mawa suppliers were arrested from Kalri, Eidgah and Garden limits.

More than 1.5 kilograms of hashish, 142 grams of crystal, 32 grams of ice, 16 grams of heroin, 130 kg of betel nuts and 15 kilograms of gutka/mawa were recovered from the accused.

Abdul Rasheed, Ramzan alias Baba, Abdul Baqir alias Rehman, Sajjad alias Saju, Muhammad Munir Khan, Shakeel alias Godla, Sharif, Muaz Ahmed, Tariq Nadeem, Muhammad Kabir, Allah Bakhsh and Jibran are among the arrested accused.

Cases have been registered against the accused in the respective police stations and further investigation is underway.

The previous criminal records of the accused are also being ascertained.