UrduPoint.com

12 Wanted Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 09:32 PM

12 wanted accused arrested

District City Police Karachi have arrested 12 wanted accused during various operations in its jurisdiction here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :District City Police Karachi have arrested 12 wanted accused during various operations in its jurisdiction here.

The accused include eight alleged drug dealers and four gutka/mawa suppliers, said a spokesperson of District City Police Karachi on Tuesday.

The drug peddlers were arrested from the limits of Kalakot, Baghdadi, Kalri, Risala and Methadar police stations.

Gatka/mawa suppliers were arrested from Kalri, Eidgah and Garden limits.

More than 1.5 kilograms of hashish, 142 grams of crystal, 32 grams of ice, 16 grams of heroin, 130 kg of betel nuts and 15 kilograms of gutka/mawa were recovered from the accused.

Abdul Rasheed, Ramzan alias Baba, Abdul Baqir alias Rehman, Sajjad alias Saju, Muhammad Munir Khan, Shakeel alias Godla, Sharif, Muaz Ahmed, Tariq Nadeem, Muhammad Kabir, Allah Bakhsh and Jibran are among the arrested accused.

Cases have been registered against the accused in the respective police stations and further investigation is underway.

The previous criminal records of the accused are also being ascertained.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Shakeel Criminals From

Recent Stories

JV teacher appointed on Ombudsman directives

JV teacher appointed on Ombudsman directives

18 seconds ago
 Google Play Holds Up Approval of App for Trump's T ..

Google Play Holds Up Approval of App for Trump's Truth Social - Reports

19 seconds ago
 Poets, writers join relief activities in flood hit ..

Poets, writers join relief activities in flood hit areas

21 seconds ago
 US Border Chief Says Migration Crisis Due to Biden ..

US Border Chief Says Migration Crisis Due to Biden's 'No Consequences' Policies ..

27 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: latest developments

War in Ukraine: latest developments

4 minutes ago
 In shadow of abandoned US airbase, Bagram's econom ..

In shadow of abandoned US airbase, Bagram's economy withers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.