12 WAPDA Employees In Pattoki Dismissed For Facilitating Electricity Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 10:35 PM

The XEN of WAPDA in Pattoki has dismissed 12 employees involved in facilitating electricity theft on Wednesday

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The XEN of WAPDA in Pattoki has dismissed 12 employees involved in facilitating electricity theft on Wednesday.

According to details, all the employees were working in various sub-divisions of Pattoki and were dismissed based on concrete evidence against them.

In the past 9 months, 3,096 cases have been registered against those involved in electricity theft, leading to the arrest of 2,128 individuals at the scene.

Detection bills amounting to Rs. 79,347,136 were issued to the electricity thieves, and a recovery of Rs. 44,124,265 has been made in this regard.

The XEN stated that no leniency will be shown towards anyone involved in electricity theft, including WAPDA employees.

An indiscriminate crackdown is being carried out against electricity thieves, with substantial support from the Pattoki police.

