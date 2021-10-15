12 wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Islamabad on Friday distributed 12 wheelchairs among deserving and needy people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Islamabad on Friday distributed 12 wheelchairs among deserving and needy people.

These chairs were distributed by Hamid Athar Malik, President, Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad, on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The president said that the provision of wheelchairs facilitates the transportation of persons with disabilities so that they can play an effective role in society.

He urged the philanthropists to come forward and help facilitate the people.

He said that people with disabilities have a desire to do something and the feeling of deprivation can be reduced.

Rizwan Ahmed, President Khidmat Foundation Punjab North, Chairman Ittehad Steel Mill Chaudhry Khalid Javed and others also participated in the program.