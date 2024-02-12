Open Menu

12 Women Elected MNAs After Tough Competition

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A total of 12 women having affiliations with four different political parties have been elected directly as Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) after defeating strong male candidates in their respective Constituencies in general elections across the country.

“Among them, five women has contested polls as independent backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), four belongs to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), two from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and only one candidate contested election from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM),” said an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) data available with APP.

It said that out of the total, four women including Chief Organizer PML-N Maryam Nawaz, Aneeqa Mehdi Bhatti, Ayesha Nazir Jatt and Amber Majeed Niazi would sit in the National Assembly for the first time.

PTI backed candidate Shandana Gulzar from Peshawar, Aneeqa Mehdi Bhatti from Hafizabad, Ayesha Nazir Jatt from Vehari, Amber Majeed Niazi from Layyah and Zartaj Gul from Dera Ghazi Khan have won after a tough competition.

The women belonging to PML-N have reached the house by defeating the opposition candidates, Nosheen Iftikhar from Sialkot, Maryam Nawaz from Lahore, Shezra Mansab from Nankana Sahib and Tehmina Doulatana from Vehari.

In Sindh, three women have won after the contest, in which Shazia Marri and Dr Nafeesa Shah from PPP have won from Sanghar and Khairpur, while Aasia Ishaque of MQM has won from Karachi.

