12 WSSP employees contract COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Medical tests of officials of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), conducted by Health Department revealed on Wednesday that 12 of them have contracted coronavirus.

According WSSP, the Health Department had taken samples from around 1500 employees among which results of 1000 have been received which showed that 12 workers have been infected with coronavirus.

It said medical tests of 1800 more employees would be conducted during the next week. A target of taking samples from 350 employees on daily basis has been set by the WSSP.

It further said that infected employees have been quarantined at their homes.