UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12-year Old Body Of A Woman Recovered From House In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

12-year old body of a woman recovered from house in Karachi

Karachi police say that body is nothing but a corpse and has been identified as Zakia bibi whose brother says that she was freezed by her children.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2020) A 12-year old body of a woman has been recovered from a house, the local police say.

The woman whose body has been recovered has been identified as Zakia Bibi who police say was not buried in any graveyard. “It is nothing but a corpse but we have come to know that is the body of Zakia bibi who used to live here,” said a police official.

The police has taken her brother namely Muhammad Mehboob into custody and started investigation. They say that Mehboob, however, told them that Zakia died but her son and daughter kept the body with them just they loved her.

“The body was put into a freezer instead of burying it in any graveyard,” Mehboob was quoted as saying.

He said her children used to do care of her for many years.

The children, he said, also died later and he saw the body of his sister lying there. The police have shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and has taken Mehboob into custody for investigation as to why she was not buried and that what had happened to her.

A similar incident took place in an American state where a woman kept her husband’s life in freezer and used to get his pension for years. She bagged around $ 1, 77,000 pension of her dead husband. The incident shocked everyone who came to know about her act.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Women From

Recent Stories

Etihad Arena to host its first event in April

14 minutes ago

Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtia ..

3 minutes ago

MCC team led by Sangakkara arrives in Pakistan aft ..

31 minutes ago

Hajj applications submission likely from Feb 24

3 minutes ago

WHO head says it is too early to predict about end ..

45 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns attack in northeastern Niger ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.