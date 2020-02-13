12-year old body of a woman recovered from house in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

Karachi police say that body is nothing but a corpse and has been identified as Zakia bibi whose brother says that she was freezed by her children.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2020) A 12-year old body of a woman has been recovered from a house, the local police say.

The woman whose body has been recovered has been identified as Zakia Bibi who police say was not buried in any graveyard. “It is nothing but a corpse but we have come to know that is the body of Zakia bibi who used to live here,” said a police official.

The police has taken her brother namely Muhammad Mehboob into custody and started investigation. They say that Mehboob, however, told them that Zakia died but her son and daughter kept the body with them just they loved her.

“The body was put into a freezer instead of burying it in any graveyard,” Mehboob was quoted as saying.

He said her children used to do care of her for many years.

The children, he said, also died later and he saw the body of his sister lying there. The police have shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and has taken Mehboob into custody for investigation as to why she was not buried and that what had happened to her.

A similar incident took place in an American state where a woman kept her husband’s life in freezer and used to get his pension for years. She bagged around $ 1, 77,000 pension of her dead husband. The incident shocked everyone who came to know about her act.