12-year-old boy dies as tractor hits him

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :A 12 year-old boy died when a tractor hit him to death at Awami petrol Pump near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Tanveer Ahmed resident of Khada-Kocha area of Mastung district was crossing the road as a speedy tractor hit him to death.

After the incident, police reached the site and shifted the body of the deceased to civil hospital for medico legal formalities after which it was handed over to the heirs for burial processes.

Police have registered a case.