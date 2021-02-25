UrduPoint.com
12-year-old Girl Killed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

12-year-old girl killed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A 12-year-old girl was accidentally shot dead by a neighbor here in Gandha Singhwala.

Police said on Thursday that Saleem r/o Sheikhpura, Kahna was in his home when his neighbour Niamat Ali barged into his house and exchanged harsh words over some domestic issue.

In a fit of rage,Niamat opened fire which hit Mafia bibi who was sitting nearby.The girl died on the spot and the accused managed to escape.

On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the deceased to DHQ hospital.

A case was registered case and investigation was started.

More Stories From Pakistan

