12 -year-old girl killed in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) A 12-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on her in Jinnah Garden, Lahore.The victim, 12, was walking in family garden Jinnah garden when a tree fell on her.As a result she died on the spot.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.