12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A 12-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured when a wall and stairs of an old building collapsed near here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Wajiha, daughter of Zahid, while the injured included Ayesha (10), daughter of Basharat Ali, and Mudasar (13), son of Khurram.

According to Rescue-1122, labourers was demolishing the wall of an old house in Chak No 69-RB, when stairs of adjacent house fell on children. The rescue team shifted the injured to Allied Hospital.