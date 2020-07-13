UrduPoint.com
12-year Old Girl Reunited With Parents

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

12-year old girl reunited with parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Sihala police on Monday reunited 12-year old missing girl with his parents, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Manzoor Hussain informed Sihala police station that his 12-year old girl Ayesha Bibi had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. Following this information, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a special team under supervision of DSP (Sihala Circle) Rukhsar Medhi to trace the missing girl.

This team including SHO Sihala police station Inspector Muhammad Basheer Malik along with police officials searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps. Various people were inquired about the missing girl, and finally police team succeeded to recover her safely. Police reunited the girl with her parents who thanked police team over safe recovery. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of police team.

