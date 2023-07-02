12 years boy molested in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A 12 years old boy was molested in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Sunday, Police sources said.

According to the sources, Faizan took the boy to his house where he sexually assaulted him.

Following the medical examination, the assault was confirmed. Police registered a case against the accused and send him behind the bars. Further investigation was launched.