12 youth apprehended for doing one-wheeling

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar on Saturday apprehended twelve persons for doing one-wheeling and impounded their motorcycles at parking terminal on Saturday.

On the directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Qamar Hayat Khan, DSP Charsadda Road along with traffic police personnel carried out a crackdown against the youth doing one-wheeling on their motorcycles at Northern Bypass and took 12 persons into custody while their bikes were impounded.

Later, the City Traffic Police solemnized guarantees from the parents of the arrested youth.

CTO Qamar Hayat Khan directed further acceleration of the operation against all those doing one-wheeling and impounding of their motorcycles. He has directed no leniency with anyone in this regard.