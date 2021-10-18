12 youth arrested in peshawar

City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar has taken into custody 12 youth for performing over-wheeling and impounded their motorcycles inside the traffic police terminal here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar has taken into custody 12 youth for performing over-wheeling and impounded their motorcycles inside the traffic police terminal here on Monday.

On the directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Abbass Majeed Marwat, traffic police carried out a crackdown on those performing one-wheeling on their motorcycles on Northern Bypass and arrested 12 more youth. They will be released after signing a written surety by their parents.

The CTO has directed further acceleration of the crackdown on one-wheeling and has urged the youth to avoid performing one-wheeling for just attracting the people's attention to save themselves from permanent disability.

The City Traffic Police chief directed traffic police for utilization of their all capabilities for the implementation of the traffic laws and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard.

Mr. Marwat said that the purpose of the awareness campaign regarding the implementation of traffic laws was bringing improvement in the traffic system in the city and securing the lives of the people.