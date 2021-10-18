UrduPoint.com

12 Youth Arrested In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:39 PM

12 youth arrested in peshawar

City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar has taken into custody 12 youth for performing over-wheeling and impounded their motorcycles inside the traffic police terminal here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar has taken into custody 12 youth for performing over-wheeling and impounded their motorcycles inside the traffic police terminal here on Monday.

On the directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Abbass Majeed Marwat, traffic police carried out a crackdown on those performing one-wheeling on their motorcycles on Northern Bypass and arrested 12 more youth. They will be released after signing a written surety by their parents.

The CTO has directed further acceleration of the crackdown on one-wheeling and has urged the youth to avoid performing one-wheeling for just attracting the people's attention to save themselves from permanent disability.

The City Traffic Police chief directed traffic police for utilization of their all capabilities for the implementation of the traffic laws and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard.

Mr. Marwat said that the purpose of the awareness campaign regarding the implementation of traffic laws was bringing improvement in the traffic system in the city and securing the lives of the people.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Traffic All From

Recent Stories

23,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

23,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee Decoration

25 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan chairs meeting to review progress ..

CM Mahmood Khan chairs meeting to review progress on e-governance strategy

33 seconds ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

37 seconds ago
 Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

5 minutes ago
 With nuclear talks on hold, Iran's Raisi tours cou ..

With nuclear talks on hold, Iran's Raisi tours countryside

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.