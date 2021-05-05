UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

120 Arrested For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

The District Administration under its ongoing drive against violation of COVID-19 registered 13 cases and arrested 120 people from different localities here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The District Administration under its ongoing drive against violation of COVID-19 registered 13 cases and arrested 120 people from different localities here on Wednesday.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Saddar along with the Police arrested 13 persons and lodged FIRs against 13 people for violating COVID-19 SOPs.

A fine of Rs 153,000 was also imposed on violators, he informed.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner City while checking the implementation of C-virus SOPs sealed nine shops and arrested four shopkeepers for not adhering to lockdown hours.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Murree sealed five hotels and arrested 103 people over violation of Corona SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

