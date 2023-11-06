Open Menu

120 Bags Of Fake Fertilizer Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala seized 120 bags of fake fertilizer and sealed the premises of godown on Monday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that AC Dr Rana Muhammad Aurangzaib, along with a team of Agriculture (Extension) Department, conducted surprise raid at Garh Fateh Shah and seized 120 bags of fake fertilizer stored in the godown of a fertilizer dealer Baba Fareed.

The officer confiscated the entire quantity of spurious fertilizer and sealed the premises. The fertilizer dealer was also arrested from the spot while further action against him was under progress, he added.

