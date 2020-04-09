UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

120-bed Quarantine Center Being Establish At Shamsabad Sports Complex: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:59 PM

120-bed quarantine center being establish at Shamsabad Sports Complex: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Thursday said the government was establishing a quarantine center at the Shamsabad Sports Complex keeping in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 affected patients at the city hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Thursday said the government was establishing a quarantine center at the Shamsabad Sports Complex keeping in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 affected patients at the city hospitals.

Visiting the sports complex along with Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Umer and other health officials, he said the center would be comprised on 120 beds while separate wards would be set up for male and female patients.

He directed the officials to ensure the availability of medicines and medical equipments at the earliest in order to cope with the situation properly and timely.

He said as the government was providing all available resources to the hospitals, no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Related Topics

Sports Male Rawalpindi All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

40 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

45 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Und ..

51 seconds ago

Arts Council, Cultural and Creative Industries Cou ..

56 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Dir ..

1 minute ago

Lockdown effects the price of new Infinix S5 Pro

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.