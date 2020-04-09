120-bed quarantine center being establish at Shamsabad Sports Complex: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Thursday said the government was establishing a quarantine center at the Shamsabad Sports Complex keeping in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 affected patients at the city hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Thursday said the government was establishing a quarantine center at the Shamsabad Sports Complex keeping in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 affected patients at the city hospitals.

Visiting the sports complex along with Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Umer and other health officials, he said the center would be comprised on 120 beds while separate wards would be set up for male and female patients.

He directed the officials to ensure the availability of medicines and medical equipments at the earliest in order to cope with the situation properly and timely.

He said as the government was providing all available resources to the hospitals, no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.