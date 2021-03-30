120 booked, 2 arrested over SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The police Tuesday booked 120 persons including the owner of a snooker club and arrested two persons on the charge of violating the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A police spokesman said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari, along with his team, checked Master Snooker Club at Sitiana Road, People's Colony, and found a large number of people playing the game there without wearing facemasks and not caring about other corona-related SOPs.

The AC submitted a complaint and the police arrested two accused from the spot while others managed to flee the scene. The police also registered a case and started search for the arrest of the escapees.