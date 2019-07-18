120 cases reported at human rights centre for women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 120 cases were registered at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Centre for Women during the last six months (January-2019 to June-2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 120 cases were registered at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Centre for Women during the last six months (January-2019 to June-2019.

Centre Manager Samara Sheren said that most cases were about monthly expenses and divorce issues.

She said the incumbent government had done legislation for giving women their rights, and it was a responsibility of women to raise voice for implementation of the laws.

She said the human rights centre was offering free medical and counseling facilities to women.