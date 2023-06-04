UrduPoint.com

120 Grams Of Bread At Rs 20 In Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

120 grams of bread at Rs 20 in Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) ::Bannu district administration on Sunday issued a declaration to set the price of 120 grams of bread at Rs 20.

A long meeting was held between the officials of the district administration and the Nanbai Association in which after mutual consultation and negotiation, a declaration was issued to set the price of 120 grams of bread at Rs 20.

According to the declaration, all the bakers and hotel owners of Bannu will ensure the implementation of the instructions mentioned in the declaration and all the bakers and hotel owners are instructed to make a price list of bread in urdu language and display it clearly in front of the shop.

Legal action will be taken against those who violate it. Instructions have been issued by the district administration that all food items including Roti (naan) should be kept and prepared in a healthy and clean environment and the complaint of Deputy Commissioner Bannu should be printed on the rate list by writing the WhatsApp number 03040030032 and all bakers and Hotel owners keep digital scales for checking the weight of bread.

