120-kanal state land retrieved in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Cooperative board of Liquidation has retrieved 120 kanals and 3 marlas of state land from land grabbers in tehsil Sammundri.

A spokesman for the local administration on Saturday said that the land was situated at Chak No 473-GB and the qabza mafia was occupying it for the last many years.

The action against land grabbers was taken on special direction of Provincial Minister for Cooperative Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, he added.