120 kg hashish recovered from a car in Piwaar area near Pak-Afghan Border

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Kurram police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 120 kilogram hashish from a car in Piwaar area near Pak-Afghan Border.

According to police, the contraband was recovered by a team of police led by Deputy Superintendent Police, Najaf Ali.

The smugglers abandoned the car after sighting the police.

Police has impounded the car and started investigations.