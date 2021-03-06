120 Kg Hashish Recovered From A Car In Piwaar Area Near Pak-Afghan Border
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 08:56 PM
KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Kurram police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 120 kilogram hashish from a car in Piwaar area near Pak-Afghan Border.
According to police, the contraband was recovered by a team of police led by Deputy Superintendent Police, Najaf Ali.
The smugglers abandoned the car after sighting the police.
Police has impounded the car and started investigations.