120 Kg Hashish Recovered From A Car In Piwaar Area Near Pak-Afghan Border

Sat 06th March 2021 | 08:56 PM

Kurram police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 120 kilogram hashish from a car in Piwaar area near Pak-Afghan Border

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Kurram police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 120 kilogram hashish from a car in Piwaar area near Pak-Afghan Border.

According to police, the contraband was recovered by a team of police led by Deputy Superintendent Police, Najaf Ali.

The smugglers abandoned the car after sighting the police.

Police has impounded the car and started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

