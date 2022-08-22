UrduPoint.com

120 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

120 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has registered surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 120 new cases confirmed in the province, during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With 120 new cases, the number of the total active cases in the province has also surged to 948. One person has also died of the virus that has climbed toll from the disease in the province to 6,346.

During the same period 17 patients have also recovered from the disease.

A total of 1980 tests were conducted out of which 120 proved positive for Corona.

