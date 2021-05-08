120 people succumbs to coronavirus across country: report

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :At least 120 people have succumbed to fatal coronavirus across the country in past twenty-four hours, according to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Total positive cases emerged from the virus were recorded as 4109 (8.54 % aprox) on Saturday.

The positivity was unearthed from 48,103 number of tests conducted In different nooks and corners of four provinces of the country.

Total number of vaccine which had been administered till date was about 3,320,304.

Number of vaccine doses being injected across Pakistan on 6th of May was measured as 170,182, added the detail.