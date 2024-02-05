120 Polling Stations Established In PP-14
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM
120 polling stations have been established in PP-14 Rawalpindi VIII constituency where 162,419 voters including 83,877 males and 78,542 females will use their right to vote
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) 120 polling stations have been established in PP-14 Rawalpindi VIII constituency where 162,419 voters including 83,877 males and 78,542 females will use their right to vote.
According to the polling scheme issued by the district election commission, there are 60 polling stations for males, 53 for females and 7 are combined.
Under the scheme of PP-14, there are 120 presiding officers, 598 assistant presiding officers and 419 allied polling staff members to facilitate the voters with a total of 299 polling booths in the constituency.
According to details, the district administration is finalizing all the arrangements including security to ensure fair and transparent general elections, scheduled to be held on Feb 8. The administration on the special directives of the Punjab government had finalized the comprehensive plan for polling day.
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore
PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah
Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC
KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead of elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty7 minutes ago
-
Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion4 minutes ago
-
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people4 minutes ago
-
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division4 minutes ago
-
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations29 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders41 minutes ago
-
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah41 minutes ago
-
PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah15 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC16 minutes ago
-
KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead of elections16 minutes ago
-
ECP successfully completes task of handing over 260 mln ballot papers to DROs16 minutes ago
-
No guidelines to shut down internet on election day: Solangi16 minutes ago