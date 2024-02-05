Open Menu

120 Polling Stations Established In PP-14

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM

120 polling stations have been established in PP-14 Rawalpindi VIII constituency where 162,419 voters including 83,877 males and 78,542 females will use their right to vote

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) 120 polling stations have been established in PP-14 Rawalpindi VIII constituency where 162,419 voters including 83,877 males and 78,542 females will use their right to vote.

According to the polling scheme issued by the district election commission, there are 60 polling stations for males, 53 for females and 7 are combined.

Under the scheme of PP-14, there are 120 presiding officers, 598 assistant presiding officers and 419 allied polling staff members to facilitate the voters with a total of 299 polling booths in the constituency.

According to details, the district administration is finalizing all the arrangements including security to ensure fair and transparent general elections, scheduled to be held on Feb 8. The administration on the special directives of the Punjab government had finalized the comprehensive plan for polling day.

