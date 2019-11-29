UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

120 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

120 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 120 power pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 120 power pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 134,000 units, the spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while six cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

AFPGMI delegation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

59 seconds ago

UK Police Gun Down Man on London Bridge - Reports

1 minute ago

Police say 'incident' on London Bridge after repor ..

1 minute ago

777 drug-peddlers arrested in Lahore

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang holds open court

1 minute ago

Chief Secretary calls on Chief Minister Punjab

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.