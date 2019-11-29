120 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 120 power pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 134,000 units, the spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while six cases were registered against the accused.