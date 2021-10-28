120, power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 120 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of�1,80,000 electricity units.

� ����� A sum of over Rs 2.6 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered five of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.������