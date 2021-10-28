UrduPoint.com

120, Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:32 PM

120, power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 120 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 120 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of�1,80,000 electricity units.

� ����� A sum of over Rs 2.6 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered five of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.������

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Myanmar 'integral part' of ASEAN, Brunei says, des ..

Myanmar 'integral part' of ASEAN, Brunei says, despite junta snub

49 seconds ago
 Russian Charities Ask Putin to Change Law on Forei ..

Russian Charities Ask Putin to Change Law on Foreign Agents

51 seconds ago
 LPR Prosecutors Launching Criminal Probe Into Kiev ..

LPR Prosecutors Launching Criminal Probe Into Kiev's Abduction of LPR Officer

58 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts music wo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts music workshop with renowned singer Ja ..

22 minutes ago
 Russia, ASEAN Agree to Boost Energy Security Coope ..

Russia, ASEAN Agree to Boost Energy Security Cooperation, Promote Low-Carbon Tec ..

7 minutes ago
 Ethiopia air strike on Tigray kills 6: hospital, r ..

Ethiopia air strike on Tigray kills 6: hospital, rebel sources

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.