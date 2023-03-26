120 praying areas, 12,000 Zamzam water containers at new Saudi expansion in Grand Mosque to serve visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, represented by the Northern Expansion Agency, has provided 120 praying areas in the new expansion of the Grand Holy Mosque that offer services and equipped with plans, automated equipment and human cadres who work round the clock to ensure the comfort and safety of Umrah performers and worshippers during the holy month of Ramazan.

The presidency also allocated a number of entry and exit doors -- the main gate of King Abdullah No. 100, and gates No. 104, 106, 112, 173, 175 and 176 from the north, gates No. 114, 116, 119, 121 and 123 from the west, and gates No. 162, 165 and 169 from the east -- which, according to Assistant Undersecretary of the Northern Expansion for Management Affairs Eng.

Walid Al-Masoudi, facilitate the arrival of worshippers to the praying areas.

Al-Masoudi said: "As worshippers arrive in Ramazan, the agency ensures quality services, from their arrival to their entry from the main or subsidiary gates of the building, in coordination with the competent agencies of the presidency and the authorities concerned with the expansion of the operation of the escalators in all available spaces, SPA reported.

There are 362 escalators and 26 elevators; moreover, all praying areas have been provided with 22,000 carpets, and over 12,000 containers with Zamzam water."