UrduPoint.com

120 Praying Areas, 12,000 Zamzam Water Containers At New Saudi Expansion In Grand Mosque To Serve Visitors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 07:50 PM

120 praying areas, 12,000 Zamzam water containers at new Saudi expansion in Grand Mosque to serve visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, represented by the Northern Expansion Agency, has provided 120 praying areas in the new expansion of the Grand Holy Mosque that offer services and equipped with plans, automated equipment and human cadres who work round the clock to ensure the comfort and safety of Umrah performers and worshippers during the holy month of Ramazan.

The presidency also allocated a number of entry and exit doors -- the main gate of King Abdullah No. 100, and gates No. 104, 106, 112, 173, 175 and 176 from the north, gates No. 114, 116, 119, 121 and 123 from the west, and gates No. 162, 165 and 169 from the east -- which, according to Assistant Undersecretary of the Northern Expansion for Management Affairs Eng.

Walid Al-Masoudi, facilitate the arrival of worshippers to the praying areas.

Al-Masoudi said: "As worshippers arrive in Ramazan, the agency ensures quality services, from their arrival to their entry from the main or subsidiary gates of the building, in coordination with the competent agencies of the presidency and the authorities concerned with the expansion of the operation of the escalators in all available spaces, SPA reported.

There are 362 escalators and 26 elevators; moreover, all praying areas have been provided with 22,000 carpets, and over 12,000 containers with Zamzam water."

Related Topics

Water Saudi Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

20 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

21 minutes ago
 UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

37 minutes ago
 DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

2 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.